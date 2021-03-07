Despite heavy snow, wind and open water and some confusing trail markers, 11 mushers finished the Two Rivers Dog Mushers 200 last weekend.
The race started Friday, Feb. 26 at Chatanika Lodge and headed over the hills to Two Rivers. The 100 mile version ended at the Pleasant Valley Community Center, with Ben Good of North Pole taking home the win and vet’s choice award. Lindsay Llanes placed second and Shane Blumentritt third.
The 200-mile mushers headed further out Chena Hot Springs Road before finishing at the community center after running through miles of drifted snow, a rerouted trail and open water on one of the river crossings.
Dave Turner pulled out the win, followed by Joe Taylor and Richie Beattie.
Two Rivers 100 finish order
1. Ben Good
2. Lindsay Llanes
3. Shane Blumentritt
4. Hugh Neff
5. Dinah Patten
6. Clifton Cadzow
7. Emma Lewis
8. Jennifer LaBar
9. Mary Knight
10. Jessica O’Connor
11. Marla Brodsky
Two Rivers 200 finish order
1. Dave Turner
2. Joe Taylor
3. Richie Beattie
4. Ben Turnman
5. Deke Naaktegeboren
6. Ron Stiffler
7. Dereck Starr
8. Kai Leddy
9. Bridgett Watkins
10. Grayson Bruton
11. Leigh Pagel