Three-time champion Nicolas Petit looked well positioned to win the Copper Basin 300 for a fourth year in a row as he found himself atop the leaderboard yet again one day and nearly eight hours into the race on Sunday evening.
Petit was the second musher to arrive at the Lake Louise checkpoint at mile 75 of the race. Gunner Johnson hit Lake Louise first at 8-hours, 13-minutes, followed by Petit at 8-hours, 15-minutes. Julie Ahnen hit Lake Louise in third place at 8-hours, 22-minutes.
Petit and Ahnen both overtook Johnson somewhere between Lake Louise and the Sourdough Creek checkpoint at mile 130. Petit hit Sourdough Creek first at 18-hours, 10-minutes, followed by Ahnen at 18-hours, 16-minutes and Johnson at 18-hours, 29-minutes.
Johnson took a 4 1/2 hour layover at the Lake Louise checkpoint and also dropped two dogs, coming in with 12 and departing with 10. Petit and Ahnen both arrived at Lake Louise at 6:21 p.m. on Saturday with 12 dogs, took 4-hour layovers, and departed the checkpoint together at 10:21 p.m., each still with 12 dogs.
Petit reached the Sourdough Creek checkpoint first at 4:05 on Sunday morning, followed by Ahnen 9-minutes later and Johnson at 4:28 a.m. All three mushers took 4-hour layovers. Petit entered and left the checkpoint with 12 dogs and Johnson with 10, while Ahnen dropped one dog at Sourdough Creek, leaving with 11.
Petit hit the Meier’s Lake checkpoint at 12:05 p.m. Sunday and had yet to depart from there as of 5:16 p.m. He was followed by Ahnen, who hit the checkpoint at 12:38 p.m. and Johnson 2-minutes later. Shatnee Traska, Jeff Deeter, Matt Hall, Joar Ulsom, Hunter Keef, Jacob Witkop and Joshua Cadzow had all arrived at Meier’s Lake by 5 p.m.
