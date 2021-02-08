Girdwood musher Nic Petit collected his fourth Willow 300 sled dog race title this weekend, finishing at 12:52 p.m. Saturday, 25 minutes ahead of the second-place musher, Travis Beals of Seward.

Petit also won in 2017, 2018 and 2020. The race was canceled in 2019.

The race, began Thursday morning at Deshka Landing with 41 mushers, including 26 rookies. It finished Sunday afternoon when the final musher, Eric Kelly, crossed the finish line to collect the Red Lantern.

Julie Ahnen was the top Interior musher, finishing in fourth place. 

Ten mushers scratched, including Fairbanks musher Deke Naaktgeboren, who said the trail was punchier than expected. 

“Tough trail conditions caused a few injuries that prevented us from finishing, but we’ve used this extra time to get the team ready for the Summit Quest in 1 week,” he wrote on his kennel’s Facebook page. 

Race results: 

1. Nic Petit

2. Travis Beals

3. Linwood Fiedler

4. Wade Marrs

5. Julie Ahnen

6. Hunter Keefe

7. Aaron Burmeister

 8. Cim Smyth

9. Rebecca Rowin

10. Gabe Dunham

11. Josh McNeal

12. Susannah Tuminelli

13. Eddie Burke Jr. 

14. Jake Witcop

15. Joshua Robbins

16. Samantha LaLonde

17. Amanda Otto

18. Sean Williams

19. Dane Baker

20. Anja Radano

21. John Lloyd

22. Victoria Hardwick

23. Gerhardt Thiart

24. Eliot Hubbard

25. Kai Leddy

26. Michael Dolinar

27. Casey Randall

28. Misha Wiljes

29. Josh Armstrong

30. Michaela O’Connor

31. Eric Kelley