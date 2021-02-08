Girdwood musher Nic Petit collected his fourth Willow 300 sled dog race title this weekend, finishing at 12:52 p.m. Saturday, 25 minutes ahead of the second-place musher, Travis Beals of Seward.
Petit also won in 2017, 2018 and 2020. The race was canceled in 2019.
The race, began Thursday morning at Deshka Landing with 41 mushers, including 26 rookies. It finished Sunday afternoon when the final musher, Eric Kelly, crossed the finish line to collect the Red Lantern.
Julie Ahnen was the top Interior musher, finishing in fourth place.
Ten mushers scratched, including Fairbanks musher Deke Naaktgeboren, who said the trail was punchier than expected.
“Tough trail conditions caused a few injuries that prevented us from finishing, but we’ve used this extra time to get the team ready for the Summit Quest in 1 week,” he wrote on his kennel’s Facebook page.
Race results:
1. Nic Petit
2. Travis Beals
3. Linwood Fiedler
4. Wade Marrs
5. Julie Ahnen
6. Hunter Keefe
7. Aaron Burmeister
8. Cim Smyth
9. Rebecca Rowin
10. Gabe Dunham
11. Josh McNeal
12. Susannah Tuminelli
13. Eddie Burke Jr.
14. Jake Witcop
15. Joshua Robbins
16. Samantha LaLonde
17. Amanda Otto
18. Sean Williams
19. Dane Baker
20. Anja Radano
21. John Lloyd
22. Victoria Hardwick
23. Gerhardt Thiart
24. Eliot Hubbard
25. Kai Leddy
26. Michael Dolinar
27. Casey Randall
28. Misha Wiljes
29. Josh Armstrong
30. Michaela O’Connor
31. Eric Kelley