An Iditarod musher was withdrawn Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 at the McGrath checkpoint.
Gunnar Johnson, a veteran from Minnesota, had no symptoms when he tested positive, but per the race’s strict COVID protocols, he was withdrawn. Johnson told race officials he was incredibly disappointed and thought his dog team was looking great.
Per the COVID-19 mitigation protocols, all mushers are tested for COVID-19 just outside the McGrath checkpoint using a rapid antigen test. Johnson was tested by a COVID-19 team member and the rapid antigen test came back positive. Johnson was then retested twice using a molecular-based COVID-19 test and both results came back positive. The Iditarod is tracing Johnson’s contacts and said he had not come into close contact with community members or race personnel in McGrath. However, they are looking for two people with whom he shared a tent the previous night.
Because of Johnson’s positive test, all mushers will be re-tested when they pass through McGrath on the return leg to the finish line.
Another musher scratched from the race on Thursday.
Rookie Christopher Parker of Fairbanks scratched Thursday afternoon in the best interest of his team. He had eight dogs in harness.
Although Eureka musher Brent Sass was the first to reach the halfway point at Iditarod, Dallas Seavey leapfrogged him Thursday and was the first to head back on the return leg.
Seavey’s website commented on how the race is looking, saying “This is the closest Iditarod we’ve seen in a while. In the 2019 race when Iditarod was a checkpoint, there was a five-hour gap between first and fourth, this year it will be five teams within one hour of each other.” The others in the lead pack include Sass, Mille Porsild and Aaron Peck.
Photos from the Farewell Burn area posted on some mushers’ websites show long stretches of dry, dusty ground and patches of ice and gravel with no snow in sight. Mushers also reported a lot of water on the trail heading into McGrath. They will have to go through that rough part of the trail again on the way to the finish line.
But with much of the field on or just finishing their 24-hour rests, the race is likely to take shape in the next day or two.
