Bluebird skies greeted mushers and spectators Friday at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds for the first day of the 75th running of the Open North American Championship. Temperatures hovered in the low teens above zero, but the sun warmed things nicely as Anny Malo set a new track record.
Malo, from Quebec, ran a 16-dog team around the 20.4-mile course in 61:21.8. Malo, who was the seventh musher to leave the start line, had consistently fast times over the entire course, passing several mushers en route to her record finish.
The race was livestreamed on the Alaska Dog Mushers Association Facebook page and on KFAR 660 AM. Virtual spectators tuned in from all over North America and Europe to watch some of the world’s fastest sled dogs. This year’s field of 16 mushers includes racers from Quebec, British Columbia, Germany, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Alaska.
Blayne “Buddy” Streeper of British Columbia, a six-time ONAC winner who won his first title in 2003, was second with his 18-dog team, finishing in 63:04.3.
Eric LaForce of Quebec was third. His 14-dog team finished in 63:41.7.
The race, which is dedicated to the memory of Gareth Wright, continues today at 1 p.m.
ONAC Day 1 results
1. Anny Malo, 16 dogs, 61:21.8
2. Blayne “Buddy” Streeper, 18 dogs, 63:04.3
3. Eric LaForce, 14 dogs, 63:41.7
4. Ricky Taylor, 16 dogs, 65:31.8
5. Michael Tetzner, 17 dogs, 67:37.5
6. Jake Robinson, 14 dogs, 68:04.2
7. Marvin Kokrine, 16 dogs, 68:25.4
8. Eddy Dayton, 22 dogs, 68:47.1
9. Tom Huntington, 17 dogs, 69:05.1
10. Frank Habermann, 16 dogs, 69:11.9
11. Beth Callis, 11 dogs, 69:13.1
12. Nikki Seo, 15 dogs, 69:25.6
13. (tie) Tony Blanford, 13 dogs, 71:17.4
13. (tie) Abigail Fox, 12 dogs, 71.17.4
14. Andi Huetten, 13 dogs, 77:20.0
15. Dave Turner, 12 dogs, 78:12.0