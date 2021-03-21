Eric LaForce of Quebec had the fastest time on the second day of the Open North American Championship on Saturday at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds, putting the top three mushers only seconds apart going into today’s third, and longest heat.
LaForce and his 12-dog team completed the 20.4 mile course in 63 minutes, 49.7 seconds, but it wasn’t enough to erase the margin Anny Malo set in her record-setting run on Friday. Malo held onto the top spot overall Saturday, although she had to stop a load a dog in the bag, which slowed her to the third-fastest time on the day, 65:32.4.
Blayne “Buddy” Streeper finished Saturday with the third-fastest time of 64:32.5 under sunny skies, with temperatures slightly warmer than Friday. Streeper had 17 dogs on the line.
Malo holds a 27-second margin over LaForce, with a total two-day time of 126:54.2. LaForce is second overall at 127:31.4 with Streeper only five seconds back at 127:36.8.
There’s a 7-minute gap between the top three and the next musher, Ricky Taylor of Fairbanks, who moved up two spots on Saturday to claim fourth place overall with a time of 134.01.6.
Today, in true North American Championship fashion, the mileage increases to 27.9 miles. The start order will be reversed, so the 16th team, Dave Turner, will be the first out of the chute and Malo the last. Expect a lot of passing. Today’s race begins at 1 p.m. at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds. Due to COVID-19, the awards will be presented to the finishers at the completion of the race, about 3:30-4 p.m. outside at the Musher’s Hall.
Day 2 ONAC Results, 20.4 miles
1. Anny Malo, 14 dogs, 65:32.4; 126.54.2 overall
2. Eric LaForce, 12 dogs, 63:49.7; 127.31.4
3. Blayne “Buddy” Streeper, 17 dogs, 64:32.5; 127.36.8
4. Ricky Taylor, 14 dogs, 68:29.8; 134.01.6
5. Michael Tetzner, 15 dogs, 67:49.2; 135.26.7
6. Jake Robinson, 12 dogs, 68.25.0; 136:29.2
7. Marvin Kokrine, 15 dogs, 69:37.7, 138:03.1
8. Tom Huntington, 14 dogs, 70:30.1; 139:35.2
9. Nikki Seo, 13 dogs, 70:11.0; 139:36.6
10. Eddy Dayton, 18 dogs, 71:25.9; 140:13.0
11. Abigail Fox, 11 dogs, 70:01.6; 141:19.9
12. Beth Callis, 10 dogs, 72:28.5; 141.41.6
13. Frank Habermann, 15 dogs, 74:15.7; 143:27.6
14. Tony Blanford, 13 dogs, 73:11.1; 144:28.5
15. Andy Huetten, 12 dogs, 76:22.7; 153:42.7
16. Dave Turner, 11 dogs, 78:40.2; 156.52.2