The Limited North American Championship sled dog and skijoring competition started Friday without the cheers of fans.
This year’s event at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds was closed to the public because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Alaska Dog Mushers Association allowed only drivers, handlers and a limited number of volunteers on the racegrounds, which are behind the Mushers Hall off Farmers Loop.
About 40 mushers and skijorers guided their dog teams along the trails of the LNAC, which resumes today and ends with Sunday’s heats.
Pam Schamber and Kourosh Partow each collected top-three finishers during Friday’s first heats.
Schamber won in the four-dog mushing event and was runner-up in the two-dog skijoring’s opening heat.
Schamber took first in the four-dog mushing after steering her team to a run of 13 minutes, 49.7 seconds amid 10-degree weather. She had the only sub 14-minute effort on the 4.8-mile course
Annie Grenier finished in 14:26.7 for second place among the 12 mushers in the four-dog race. Debora Summers and her team came in third in 14:41.2.
Schamber was less than eight seconds behind winner Sunnifa Deehr in the skijoring heat, also 4.8 miles.
Deehr clocked 15:58.6 to Schamber’s 16:06.2. Jennifer Bignens placed third in 17:55.9.
Partow outpaced 11 other mushers for the top finish after the first heat of the eight-dog mushing.
He finished in 33:30.9 on an 11-mile course and amid weather which climbed to 20 degrees.
Dawn Brown took second in 33:44.4 and Mari Hoe-Raitto and her eight dogs recorded a run of 33:57.9.
Partow was coming off a third-place effort of 19:17.1 in the six-dog class, which took place in 18-degree weather.
Mathieu Devred won in 17:43.7 on the 6.2-mile course. Kim Wells finished in 17:49.7 for second place among the class’s 13 participants.
Racing begins at 11 a.m. with the second skijoring, which also will be 4.8 miles.
The distances for the three mushing events will be the same as Friday.
On Sunday, the skijorers and the four-dog mushers will each race for 6.2 miles. The six-dog mushing course will be increased to eight miles and the eight-dog mushers will compete on a course stretched to 12.5 miles.
Two Rivers
200/100
Will Rhodes and Joanna Jagow were the respective leaders in the Two Rivers Dog Mushers 200/100 on Friday night.
Rhodes was first into the Two Rivers Lodge checkpoint at 4:26 p.m. in the 200-mile race.
The race started Friday at Chatanika Lodge. Its course continues to Two Rivers Lodge, Pleasant Valley Store, 52 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road and winds its way back on a series trails to the finish line at Pleasant Valley Store.
Eli Campbell was second 200 musher into Two Rivers Lodge at 4:29 p.m. Shaynee Traska was third in at 4:36 p.m.
The Two Rivers Lodge is 50 miles in for both the 200-mile and 100-mile race.
Jagow was first there among the 100-mile mushers, arriving at 5:02 p.m. Friday. Sebastian Zavoico followed her in at 5:27 p.m., and Sarka Paragi was third in at 5:30 p.m.
Each race has nine mushers.
