The Limited North American Championship sled dog and skijoring competitions wrapped up on Sunday at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds as racers and their dog teams concluded the last heat of the three-day race.
Pam Schamber, despite having only one dog, held onto first place in the two-dog skijoring competition, clocking a time of 22 minutes, 26 seconds over the 6.2-mile track on the final day, to build her lead on second place finisher Sunnifa Deehr.
Schamber finished with a three-day time of 54:25 while Deehr totaled 55:06. Jennifer Bignens placed third out of the seven other competitors with a time of 1:01:11.
Schamber also extended her lead in the four-dog mushing race, completing Sunday’s 6.2-mile course in 19:04 with three dogs. Her final time of 46:40 was almost two minutes faster than second place Annie Grenier’s 48:32.
Noah Pereira rounded out the podium with a 49:18 total time.
Dawn Brown recorded the fastest time in the eight-dog race for the second day in a row, finishing the 12.5-mile course in 41:19 for a winning combined total of 1:48:46.
Kourosh Partow finished second with a time of 1:49:20, over three minutes faster than third place Mari Hoe-Raitto.
Kim Wells, who entered Sunday’s heat with the lead in the six-dog competition, recorded the sixth best time on Sunday’s eight-mile track, but the effort was still good enough to hold an edge on Partow for first place.
Wells’ total time of 1:04:42 was 30 seconds better than Partow’s total. Mandy Kilpatrick’s 1:05.46 placed her third.
