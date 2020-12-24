The Kuskokwim 300, which had been scheduled for Jan. 15 of next year, has been postponed until Feb. 12.
Moving the race back comes as a result of COVID-19 related health mandates and recommendations in place throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, organizers wrote in a post on the race website, also noting that the Bogus Creek 150 and Akiak Dash have been postponed until the same weekend.
“In light of the ongoing “lockdown” mandates and recommendations in effect throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee has decided to postpone the 2021 K300. Originally scheduled to start on Friday, Jan. 15, the race is now slated to begin on Friday, Feb. 12. The Bogus Creek 150 and Akiak Dash are postponed as well and planned for the same weekend,” the post reads.
The post also informs readers that registration for all 21 mushers signed up for the race will automatically carry over to the February race.
“Anyone who cannot commit to the new date or who chooses to opt out will receive a full refund of registration fees. If the race ends up being canceled, all racers will receive a full refund,” the post reads. “In 41 years, the K300 has never been cancelled and the call to postpone for any reason other than weather is unprecedented. This decision demonstrates how cautiously the Race Committee has approached planning an event during this incredibly challenging time.”