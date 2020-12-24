Brent Sass, of Eureka, finishes the Kuskokwim 300 in second place on the Kuskokwim River off Front Street on Sunday, January 17, 2016 in Bethel, Alaska. Sass finished 8 minutes behind defending champion Pete Kaiser. The Kuskokwim 300 is a 300-mile dog sled race from Bethel to Aniak, Alaska and back to Bethel.