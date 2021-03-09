Updated 10:15 a.m. Two Rivers musher Aliy Zirkle suffered a concussion and "orthopedic injuries to her upper torso" after a "significant impact" on the Iditarod Trail en route to Rohn on Monday night.
Zirkle is in stable but guarded condition, according to an Iditarod news release. She has been released from the hospital and is resting in Anchorage with family and plans to return home when they are able. She officially scratched from the race on Monday.
Zirkle had 14 dogs in harness when she arrived in Rohn. Her race team is uninjured and being well cared for by volunteers at the Rohn checkpoint where they will wait for the first flight out to be flown to Anchorage and driven back home.
Her family is also en route to Anchorage, according to Zirkle's kennel page.
“We are utterly devastated for Aliy and the dogs," the post said. "Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we process this information and find out more. This may take some time but we’ll keep you in touch.”
This is Zirkle's 21st Iditarod and she has said it would be her final race. She has finished in the top 10 seven times and was runner-up three years in a row. She also has won the Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award six times. In 2000, Zirkle became the first, and so far only, woman to win the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.
Forty-six mushers started the race Sunday afternoon at Deshka Landing. Minnesota musher Cindy Gallea scratched Monday at the Skwentna checkpoint due to non-COVID illness, according to race officials.