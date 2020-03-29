Iditarod veteran Aliy Zirkle became the first six-time recipient of the race’s Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award, which goes to the musher who demonstrates outstanding care of their sled dog team while remaining competitive.
Zirkle, of Two Rivers, placed 18th in 10 days, 7 hours, 28 minutes and 30 seconds in the 58th edition of the race from Anchorage to Nome. Zirkle had 11 dogs when she crossed the finish line on Front Street in Nome.
Zirkle has entered the race 19 times. She placed fourth last year, took third in 2016 and was runner-up from 2012 to 2014.
The humanitarian award winner is determined by a combination of voting by trail veterinarians and independent scoring of the teams by three veterinarians in Nome.
Each volunteer trail veterinarian is asked to submit their first, second and third choices, with specific point values assigned for each choice based on the musher’s care at checkpoints.
For scoring, each sled dog within teams placing in the top 20 is then individually evaluated in Nome by the three independent veterinarians, who assess dogs for hydration, attitude, bodyweight and gait.
The winning musher is chosen based on the combination of voting points from the trail veterinarians and the team scores established by the three veterinarians in Nome.
Before this year’s Iditarod, Zirkle was tied with veteran musher Martin Buser with five Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Awards each. Legendary musher Leonhard Seppala’s care for his dogs is considered the gold standard and was the key to his team’s success in the historic 1925 serum run to Nome.
“This award is the most coveted award for mushers and has great importance to the race and to the Iditarod Trail Committee in its mission to promote excellence in dog care. Aliy continues to impress us year after year with the outstanding care she provides her team,” said Dr. Nelson.
The scores were extremely close for the award this year with third-place race finisher Jessie Royer, of Fairbanks, coming in second in the voting and Iditarod XLVIII champion Thomas Waerner, of Norway, placing third for the humanitarian award.
Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach commended each of the participants of Iditarod XLVIII for the care they provide their teams.
“Exemplary dog care is of paramount importance and Aliy, Jessie and Thomas fully embody this value,” Urbach said Saturday in an Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Committee news release.
The Iditarod, according to the release, continuously improves its dog care standards. The organization performs pre-race chip insertions, veterinary exams, echocardiograms and a complete blood count chemistry panel for each dog athlete – about 4,800 individual veterinary procedures in total.
This year, 55 volunteer veterinarians were flown from all over to man every checkpoint along the Iditarod trail.
