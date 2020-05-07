Updated 2:45 p.m.: Four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey of Fairbanks has been disqualified from the 2020 race as a result of a positive drug test from methamphetamine, race officials announced Thursday.
The positive urine sample was taken at White Mountain, the second to last checkpoint, as standard operating procedure for the first 30 mushers to reach the stop.
Mackey, who is also a four-time champion of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race, finished in 21st place in this year’s Iditarod after arriving in Nome on March 19. This year’s race was his 16th attempt. The 21st place finish has since been vacated and he has been asked to return $1,049 in prize money.
“Some may have expected, known, or like myself, denied where I am in my life right now," Mackey said, according to a statement from the Iditarod released Thursday afternoon. "I’m tired of lying to myself, friends, family, and fans, who have all supported me, rooted for me, or been inspired by me. I apologize to all of you.
“The truth is that I need professional help with my latest life challenge," he said. "I am in the process of making arrangements to go to a treatment center where I can get the professional help and real change I need. I’m ready to confront this with all of my focus and determination.”
When the Iditarod first introduced mandatory drug testing for mushers in 2010, Mackey, a stage-four throat cancer survivor who has a medical marijuana card, told the Daily News-Miner he was against the change. He admitted to having previously used marijuana on the trail to stay awake and focused but assured he would comply with the new rules.
Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach and board president Mike Mills both said Mackey’s health is of high priority.
“A repeat cancer survivor, four-time Iditarod champion, and truly great dog man, Lance is about to take on another challenge, and our first concern is that he finds the support and treatment he needs to get healthy and hopefully finish his most important race,” Urbach said in Thursday’s news release.
Mills added, “While this is a very unfortunate event, we hope this disqualification will be a turning point in spurring Lance on the trail to recovery.
“The health of Lance is our top priority. He is one of our Iditarod heroes who is going through a tough time in his life. Most of us have been touched by addiction in some way, and we realize how painful it can be on friends and family and how very difficult addiction can be to overcome.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.