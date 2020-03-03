Just days before the start of the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, four-time champion and perennial front-runner Jeff King is out.
On the Facebook page of King's Husky Homestead kennel, admins wrote that King had attended an event in Anchorage on Monday and started feeling ill after it ended. He went to the hospital, complaining of abdominal pain.
King was diagnosed with a hernia and perforated intestine and underwent emergency surgery at Providence Hospital in Anchorage and is recovering. He posted a picture of himself in the hospital with the headline "curve ball" on Tuesday.
He will not be on the runners to Nome this year. The race's Ceremonial Start is Saturday in Anchorage and mushers will restart on Sunday in Willow for the trail to Nome.
The kennel Facebook post continued, "while well wishes are very much appreciated, Jeff has requested that you please reconsider sending any cards, flowers, etc. — and consider donating to your favorite non-profit instead."