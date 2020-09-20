The Iditarod has brought on an infectious disease epidemiologist to advise race officials as they prepare for the 2021 running of the 1,000-mile sled dog race from Anchorage to Nome.
Dr. Jodie Guest, who is also a longtime Iditarod race volunteer, has been leading the COVID-19 response team of Emory University in Atlanta since March. She will advise Iditarod officials on risk mitigation best practices, surveillance and contingency planning for the length of the race, according to an announcement from the Iditarod.
“For me, the Iditarod is a family event. I’ve volunteered on the race’s logistics team since 2010 in Unalakleet, McGrath and Galena,” Guest said in a news release. “My dad has been a race veterinarian for 12 years and my son volunteered for the first time this past year.
“Being able to provide epidemiology expertise to a sport I love is an exciting opportunity as we ensure this race will continue safely in 2021 and beyond,” she said.
Guest’s involvement as an advising epidemiologist is part of a larger risk-reduction plan, according to the Iditarod.
The 2021 race, the 49th of the Iditarod, will include a COVID-19 mitigation plan that details “specific safety protocols for different scenarios, contingency drills and rapid responsiveness with the goal of zero community transmission,” the news release states.
Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said, “We can’t over plan, and we have already begun embedding hyper adaptivity into our operations to ensure that flexible and nimble best practices are ‘at the ready.’”
“We are grateful to have Dr. Guest as part of the Iditarod team as she is pressure testing everything we do to ensure that we are meeting the safety standards of COVID-19 advised by national and state organizations,” he said. “Moreover, the Iditarod is uniquely positioned to reinforce positive behavioral health choices with a culturally relevant voice.”
The Iditarod will be working with state health officials, the municipality of Anchorage, mushers, village leaders, Nome city officials and veterinarians.
The Iditarod is scheduled to start March 6 in downtown Anchorage. As of Saturday, 62 teams had signed up.
