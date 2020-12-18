The 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will look very different from past years as organizers look to keep mushers, volunteers and villages safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 49th Iditarod will follow part of the traditional southern race route to the Iditarod checkpoint and onto the mining community of Flat, before doubling back to the southern route and ending in Willow. That means the 57 mushers who are signed up for the 2021 race, will get to cross the Alaska Range twice, including the Happy Steps and the Dalzell Gorge. The Iditarod is calling the 860-mile route the Iditarod Gold Trail Loop.
“The Iditarod is synonymous with community, perseverance, and ingenuity. The 49th race will channel the state’s rich history and tradition of the sled dog and honor the indomitable spirit of the 49th state,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach in a news release. “This modified race route and the execution of the COVID-19 prevention plan will enable us to maintain the integrity of the race and the psychic value of the coveted finisher’s belt buckle.”
The route takes mushers through a little-populated region and doesn't go near the villages on the Yukon River or Bering Sea coast.
Race officials have also developed a COVID-19 prevention plan, which includes mandatory face masks, social distancing, required testing and keeping mushers and mission-critical staff in checkpoint "bubbles." Mushers will be required to have a negative COVID test on the Thursday before the race and given a rapid test just before the ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 6. The race starts March 7 in Willow. Mushers will be re-tested in McGrath.
“We support the Iditarod’s decision to alter the race route for the 2021 race,” said John Handeland, Iditarod board member and mayor of Nome. “We understand the circumstances and wish they were different. The burled arches in Nome will be ready and waiting for the return of the race in 2022 for the 50th running.”
The Iditarod plans to release more information in January.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.