In addition to following a new route in 2021, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will start and end at a new site: Deshka Landing, organizers announced Tuesday.
The 54 mushers signed up for the Iditarod will start at Deshka Landing on March 7 and head out on what organizers are calling the Gold Trail Loop: the traditional southern race route to the Iditarod checkpoint, on to the mining ghost town of Flat — and then looping back to the southern route to finish at Deshka Landing. The full Gold Trail Loop is about 860 miles.
Although the race will not go near the Yukon River, Bering Sea coast or the traditional burled arch finish line, mushers must navigate some of the trail’s most challenging sections twice: the usually snow-bare Farewell Burn, the Dalzell Gorge and the Happy River Steps.
The route changes were made to keep the racers and Alaska communities safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to move the start and finish lines 7.5 miles from the traditional Willow Lake start line was mutually made by the Iditarod and the Willow Area Community Organization, which operates the Willow Area Community Center. The center also is undergoing construction.
As of the now, the ceremonial start in Anchorage is still scheduled for March 6, although how that will work with the city’s COVID mitigation plans is unknown. The restart will be the following day at Deshka Landing, where “there will be very limited spectator opportunities outside of the secure area where only race essential personnel and participants will be allowed,” according to an Iditarod news release. The restart and finish will be broadcast on KTUU and will be available on iditarod.com.
All mushers and race personnel must have a negative COVID test before the race, and other tests will be required along the trail. The Iditarod has a detailed COVID-mitigation plan that is based on checkpoint “bubbles.” Face masks and social distancing will be mandated and only crucial staff will be allowed along the trail.
