The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race officially started accepting entries for next year’s event on Thursday after adjusting the entry fee structure to make the race more accessible to mushers impacted by the reduction in tourism this summer and fall as a result of COVID-19.
Entry fees will be reduced by 50% to $2,000 until midnight June 27. The fee will then increase to $3,000 on June 28 and $4,000 on Sept. 1. Any entry submitted after midnight on Nov. 30 is $8,000.
The race is accommodating the entry fee structure by reducing the minimum guaranteed purse by 20% to $400,000.
The first 50 mushers to sign up are eligible to receive $500 from the Pike Dog First Wellness Initiative, which provides mushers with veterinary care funding to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.
The first 50 signups will also realize a minimum savings of $3,549 if they finish the race.
