CBS Sports Network is broadcasting a one-hour special about the 58th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at 6 p.m. AKDT on Friday.
The special, about this year’s 975-mile race from Anchorage to Nome, is part of a partnership between CBSSN and QRILL Pet Arctic World Series, or QPAWS.
“We want to thank CBS Sports Network and Lagardere Sports for enabling mushing and all sports fans to enjoy an immersive view of a life-changing journey through nearly 1,000 miles of off-the-grid Alaska wilderness,” Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said Wednesday in an Iditarod news release.
“In a world that is increasingly disconnected from nature, heritage, physicality and now even each other, the Iditarod provides a much-needed antidote at exactly the right time.”
This year’s race was in the national spotlight because it was able to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirty-four mushers finished among the 57 who started the 2020 Iditarod.
Thomas Waerner, of Torpa, Norway, was first across the finish line on Front Street in Nome on March 18 with a total effort of 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds.
Seward’s Mitch Seavey, a three-time Iditarod champion (2004, 2013 and 2017) came in second this year at 9 days, 16 hours, 15 minutes and 38 seconds.
Jessie Royer was the first Iditarod participant from the Interior to finish, as the Fairbanks musher placed third in 9 days, 17 hours, 47 minutes and 16 seconds.
Rookie Kaci Murringer, of Willow, was the last musher to finish. Murringer arrived in Nome on March 22 with a total of 13 days, 22 hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds.
QPAWS is providing specials of three other sled-dog races on CBSSN.
Today’s specials are about the 300-mile John Beargrease in Minnesota and 400-mile Femundlopet in Norway. The Beargrease special airs at 5 p.m. AKDT and the Femundlopet special is set for 6 p.m. AKDT.
A recap of the 341-mile Volga Quest in Russia is scheduled for 5 p.m. AKDT Friday.
