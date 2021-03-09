Two Rivers musher Aliy Zirkle has been injured and is being flown to Anchorage, according to an Iditarod news release.
Race officials say they were advised that at about 8 p.m. Monday, Zirkle was injured en route to the Rohn checkpoint.
She is in stable condition, according to officials, but based on information provided by a volunteer with medical training, the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center were called for assistance.
Zirkle was transported to Anchorage for further evaluation. Her dog team is in Rohn and being well cared for by volunteers at the checkpoint, according to race officials.
Her family is also en route to Anchorage, according to Zirkle's kennel page, which notes that they don't have any additional information.
This is Zirkle's 21st Iditarod and she has said it would be her final race. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.
Forty-six mushers started the race Sunday afternoon at Deshka Landing. Minnesota musher Cindy Gallea scratched Monday at the Skwentna checkpoint due to non-COVID illness, according to race officials.