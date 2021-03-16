On the second day of the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, fans were shocked to hear that perennial contender and fan favorite Aliy Zirkle had been injured and airlifted to a hospital in Anchorage.
In the ensuing week, we've had a lot of people asking about Aliy, who has been recovering in her home in Two Rivers. Last night, she posted an update on her kennel page:
"This is Aliy.
It’s been one week since I crashed my dog sled about 5 miles out of the Rohn checkpoint on the Tatina River. My crash, and subsequent injuries, happened on an icy section of trail just past Dalzell Gorge. My sled flipped and I remember a very hard impact to my head, seeing black and then severe pain on my right arm and shoulder. Anna Berington was just behind me. I don’t know if she saw my fall. All I remember thinking was I had to get to Rohn. I couldn’t use my arm and I began vomiting.
I arrived at the Checkpoint and the Iditarod volunteers were a godsend. They took over the care of my dogs and me. That time is a bit hazy in my mind but I think I curled up on a bunk. I do remember there being a dog inside the cabin with me that veterinarians were caring for. I heard them talking about various medications, treatments and that they thought the dog might need to be medivaced. At some point, they told me a helicopter was coming to get me and then I thought maybe there hadn’t been a dog. But I think there was.
I was flown to Providence Hospital in Anchorage. Allen got there soon after. Honestly, I was drugged and dazed for about 48 hours, so it’s not all clear to me. I had scans, x-rays, an MRI. To my surprise, my head injury was more concerning than my shoulder/arm injury. I do not need any surgeries.
I’ve been home in Two Rivers since leaving the hospital. My head injury doesn’t react well to light or sound so I don’t do much. Allen has recited the Iditarod play by play to me. I haven’t looked at a computer or phone (that’s a lie…I couldn’t help but watch the live feed of Dallas and Aaron in Skwentna last night.) But on the plus side, I can walk and talk and I started eating better yesterday. I’d say I’m on the mend. I haven’t been outside yet. Hopefully soon.
Thank you all for your messages of love and support."
