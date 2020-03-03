Alaska Airlines has terminated its sponsorship of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and stated that the 2020 event, which starts Saturday, will be its last.
The Seattle-based airline has sponsored the race, which is one of Alaska’s biggest events, for 40 years. According to the airline, it is transitioning to a new corporate strategy — a process that has involved reassessing its various sponsorships.
“We have been part of the Iditarod for over 40 years and are proud of our sponsorship, which focused on dog health and safety,” a Monday statement from the airline reads. “As we transition to our new corporate giving strategy, LIFT, with an emphasis on creating opportunities for young people in the communities where we fly, this is a good time to evaluate our sponsorships and make adjustments.”
Tim Thompson, a spokesman for the airline, explained that LIFT is the name for all of Alaska Airlines' community involvement programs, including things like air mile donations, corporate giving, and volunteering.
“It’s been about two years in recrafting this,” he said. “We’re going to be focusing on young people and career advancement. That money that we were putting into the Iditarod will be going into that program."
The Iditarod Trail Committee sent the following statement regarding Alaska Airlines' departure:
“For the past 40 years, we have had the pleasure of having Alaska Airlines as a valued partner of the Iditarod. As a longtime partner, Alaska Airlines has been not only integral in the function of our race and how we transport race personnel and supplies from point A to point B, but being a part of making the race into what it is today," the statement reads.
"The Iditarod, and its partners, are committed to Alaska and the strong bond and advocacy for the Alaska sled dog. While Alaska Airlines is moving into its new corporate giving strategy that was launched in 2019, they have continued to provide support for the 2020 race as we work to secure new sponsorship. We appreciate Alaska Airlines and thank them for 40 years of support.”
Thompson added that the airline will continue to sponsor two Iditarod-qualifying races: the Kobuk 440 in Kotzebue and the Kuskokwim 300 in Bethel.
“We’re still involved in the Kuskokwim 300 and Kobuk 440. And we’ll be looking potentially at other smaller races in the outlying communities,” he said. “We know how important these races are to those small communities.”
Alaska Airlines’ sponsorship for the Iditarod primarily involved paying for the travel of veterinarians. Up until recently, it also paid for the Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award, which is given to the musher who exhibits "outstanding care of dogs."
According to Thompson, the airline will continue to provide “the humanitarian awards and travel for race officials and veterinarians” for the Kobuk 440 and the Kuskokwim 300.
Following the announcement that the airline will no longer sponsor the Iditarod, the animal rights activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — known as PETA — appeared to claim some credit for influencing the decision. The organization, which believes the race is cruel to dogs, posted an image on its Twitter feed with a caption that reads “Victory! After behind-the-scenes meetings, protests, and hearing from more than 100,000 PETA supporters, Alaska Airlines announced that this is the last year it will support the Iditarod!”
The tweet stated “This comes after YEARS of PETA pressure.”
John Di Leonardo, an anthrozoologist who serves as senior manager of PETA’s Animals in Entertainment campaign, said in an interview that the behind-the-scenes meetings mentioned in the tweet were “mostly email correspondence.” He explained that the “years of pressure” includes protests at the airline's headquarters and over 100,000 emails from PETA members and supporters.
“We’ve been contacting Alaska Airlines for years, giving them updates when dogs have died during the race, and updates on our investigation, which found massive neglect in former champions’ kennels in 2018,” he said.
Di Leonardo listed a number of other firms that previously dropped their sponsorship of the race, including Coca-Cola, Jack Daniels, and Wells Fargo.
“Right now we’re urging Chrysler to end their sponsorship,” he said. “I’d like to reiterate that we hope Alaska Airlines’s decision will encourage other sponsors — including Chrysler — to end their association with the Iditarod, and its inherent cruelty.”
Thompson, at Alaska Airlines, acknowledged that PETA has spent years campaigning against the Iditarod but said this did not factor into the airline’s decision.
“PETA had no role in our decisions. This was a decision made last year, not just yesterday,” he said. “We had not held in-person meetings with them. Of course, they have sent a multitude of emails.”
Thompson said the airline informed race officials of the decision late last year, “allowing them the time to seek out new sponsorship.”
“We didn’t want to just leave them out in the cold,” Thompson said.
The 2020 Iditarod begins Saturday, with a ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage. On Sunday, competitors will line up again, roughly 50 miles north of Anchorage, to start the race. The winner is expected to arrive in Nome roughly 10 days later.
