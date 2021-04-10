The Iditarod may be over this year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty of recognition to go around for this year’s competitors.
The Iditarod presented their annual special awards Thursday night to some of the top mushers of the year. Three mushers in particular are names known to the interior of Alaska.
Ryne Olsen from Two Rivers was this year’s recipient of the Matson Most Improved Musher Award. As the name implies, the award is given to the year’s most improved musher. The Matson has been distributed every year since 1987 when Ted English improved from 18th to eighth in a single year. Olsen receives a $2,000 cash prize for winning the award. She finished 18th in the Iditarod this year, her first Iditarod race since 2016 when she finished 59th.
Olsen wasn’t the only Two Rivers native receiving an award Thursday. Matt Hall was this year’s recipient of the Most Inspirational Musher Award. The award has been given out every year since 2010 and the winner is selected by the other mushers competing in the Iditarod. As this year’s winner, Hall’s entry fee for next year’s Iditarod will be paid in full. Hall finished 26th in this year’s race.
The final Interior winner of the year was Brent Sass from Eureka. Sass was this year’s recipient of the Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award. According to the Iditarod press release, “this award began in 2007 and is awarded to the individual chosen by the checkers in the checkpoints who best epitomizes Herbie Nayokpuk’s spirit of mushing the Iditarod.” Sass receives $1,049 in cash and a Northern Air Cargo jacket. Sass finished in 3rd place this year.
The other award winners this year include Chad Stoddard (Rookie of the Year), Victoria Hardwick (Red Lantern Award), Matthew Failor (Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award), Mille Porslid (Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award) and Lev Shvarts (Northern Air Cargo 4-wheel drawing).
Two more specific awards were the Golden Clipboard Award and the City of Nome Lolly Medley Memorial Golden Harness Award. The Golden Clipboard is given to the checkpoint that mushers found most helpful and was given to Skwentna this year. The Golden Harness is given to the outstanding lead dog and was presented this year to Gamble of Iditarod winner Dallas Seavey’s team.
Congratulations to this year’s winners and all of the participants in the 2021 Iditarod.
