Just after midnight Thursday, two dog teams crossed the finish line of the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race only two seconds apart to mark the end of this year’s race.
The first to cross was rookie Dakota Schlosser, who finished in 35th place at 12:22 a.m. Two seconds later, veteran musher Victoria Hardwick of Bethel, crossed the finish line, closing out the 2021 race and earning Hardwick her second red lantern. Hardwick also earned the red lantern, a symbol of perseverance awarded to the final musher to complete the race. Hardwick was the 36th and final musher of 2021’s race, which began with 46 mushers on March 7 in Deshka Landing. The 2021 trail differed from the traditional race trail as organizers worked to keep villages safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Gold Loop Trail sent the teams over the Alaska Range to the mining ghost town of Iditarod before looping back over the Alaska Range again to finish at the start line.
The total distance was estimated at 848 miles, after a planned loop around the ghost town of Flat was dropped due to deep snow. Dallas Seavey of Talkeetna won the race on Monday, becoming only the second five-time Iditarod champion. Rick Swenson of Two Rivers is the other. Aaron Burmeister of Nome/Nenana was second and Brent Sass of Eureka placed third.
The route also took mushers over some of the most notorious stretches of trail twice, including the Dalzell Gorge, the Farewell Burn and the Happy River Steps. Two Rivers musher Aliy Zirkle, a fan favorite and perennial top 10 finisher, had a bad fall on the ice just outside the Gorge on the second day of the race, suffering a concussion and separated shoulder that resulted in her being medevaced out in her final Iditarod.
Other mushers were forced to scratch after a nasty virus swept through their dog teams. The race took place under strict COVID-19 protocols. One musher, Gunnar Johnson, tested positive in McGrath and was withdrawn.
As always, individual mushers had their own stories to tell of bison and moose encounters, temperatures that dropped to minus 50, and mushing through wide-open landscapes under stunning displays of aurora borealis.
Chad Stoddard of Anchorage, who finished 23rd, was rookie of the year. Sean Underwood, who was forced to scratch in his rookie year last year after encountering deep overflow just outside Safety, is now an Iditarod veteran. He placed 30th.
Here are some 2021 stats about the 49th Iditarod:
• 351 sled dogs finished; including two-time Iditarod champion Gamble on Dallas Seavey’s team.
• 36 teams finished
• 10 scratched
• 8 of the 11 rookies finished the race
• 10 women finished
• 26 men finished
• Martin Buser completed his 38th race; he has 36 consecutive finishes and 19 finishes in the top 10
• There are just 352 days left until the 50th running of the Iditarod!
