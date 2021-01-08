One of Alaska’s premier mid-distance dog sled races will start tomorrow in Glennallen when the Copper Basin 300 gets underway.
33 mushers are signed up for the race this year and the field doesn’t lack for serious contenders. Mushers to watch include three-time Yukon Quest champion Brent Sass, Joar Ulsom, Matt Hall (another Yukon Quest champion) and Nicolas Petit.
Fans should also keep an eye on dark horse contenders Deke Naaktgeboren and Joshua Cadzow.
Plenty of Fairbanks-area mushers are entered in this year’s field, they include Amanda Otto (a handler for Jeff King), 22-year-old Dan Powell, Deke Naaktgeboren, Dre Langefeld (kennel manager at Denali Park), Elisha Rutledge, UAF wildlife ecologist Falk Huettmann, Jacob Witkop, Jeff Reid out of Two Rivers, Jeffrey Deeter, KatiJo Deeter, Joe Taylor, Philip Hanke, Shaynee Traska and Will Troshynski.
Race managers have made extensive accomadations to try to keep the race safe with COVID-19 protocals.
“Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus and the potential impact of 100 or more non-residents coming into the Copper River Valley for the CB300 sled dog race, the CB 300 Board of Directors provides these mandates for all mushers, handlers and volunteers of the 2021 CB300 race,” a statement on the race website reads.
Those provisions include required testing within 72-hours of the race, not allowing the public to attend race meetings, requiring masks at checkpoints and forgoing the post race banquet and awards ceremony.
A livestream of the race start will start tomorrow at 9:45 a.m. and will be available throughout the start of the race, find it here: cb300.com/livestream.
