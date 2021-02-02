On Sunday, the Alaska Dog Mushers Association held its final challenge series race at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds.
Temperatures were in the single digits below zero as mushers and dogs gathered, but socially distant, outside. Andy Huetten hooked up 14 dogs for the 16.5 mile open class, winning in 52:40.5. Joey Henry won the 10-dog class, with Terri Cadzow topping the 6-dog class, Kriya Dunlap atop the 4-dog class, and junior musher Florian Philip topping the skijor race.
The ADMA’s next event will be the Midnight Sun Gold Run Championship, Feb. 20-21.
Full results below:
Skijor — 6.2 miles
1. Florian Philip*, 23:42.2
2. Alyeska Callis, 24:11.4
3. Hazel Sutton*, 24:58.9
4. Becky Childs, 25:11.4
5. Gracie Callis, 25:59.2
6. Iris Sutton, 27:01.0
7. Keira Irish*, 27:55.2
8. Savannah Fletcher, 30:20.6
9. Todd Ronnander, 38.53.4
10. Clay Venetis, 40:53.3
*Junior musher
4-dog class - 6.2 miles
1. Kriya Dunlap, 19:37.2
2. Jennifer Probert-Erhart, 22:06.3
3. Carl Erhart, 23:37.3
4. Hailey Walton, 31:32.9
6-dog class - 8 miles
1. Terri Cadzow, 25:55.5
2. Edie Forest, 26:42.4
3. Jake Witkop, 27:25.1
4. Bonnie Borba, 27:42.2
5. Chris Burrow, 28:49.1
6. Evie Callis, 29:07.9
7. Emily Schwing, 29:10.3
8-10 dog class — 12.5 miles
1. Joey Henry, 10 dogs, 39.59.6
2. Carl Erhart, 10 dogs, 41.46.7
Open class — 16.5 miles
1. Andy Huetten, 14 dogs, 52:40.5
2. Beth Callis, 8 dogs, 54:47.2
3. Wendy Callis, 8 dogs, 58:22.0