The Alaska Dog Mushers Association will host races at Mushers Hall race grounds Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Races will include two-dog Skijor and four-dog (both 4.8 miles), a 6.2 mile six-dog race, 11-mile eight- to 10-dog race and a 14.4 mile open race.
The temperature cutoff for ADMA challenge series races is 20 below at the Fairbanks airport, but it doesn’t look like that will be a concern this weekend. If the current forecast for Sunday holds, temperatures should stay above zero for most of the day and might even hit double digits.
Should be a great day for racing, but please note that the racegrounds will only be open to mushers, handlers and race personnel.
“In Challenge Series races, the skijor class will start at 10:30 a.m., 4-dog class will start at 11, and 6-dog or mid-distance class will start at 11:30. The 6-dog class will start at 11:45 a.m. if more than fifteen 4-dog teams enter. There will be an interval of 15 minutes between the start times of all other classes. If warranted by signups and acceptable to the race timers, intervals between start times may be increased,” the ADMA announced in an email on Tuesday.