The Alaska Dog Mushers Association kicked off the racing season on Sunday with five preliminary races. Races included a two dog skijor, four, six and eight dog races and an open event. The group followed the races with a membership meeting at Mushers Hall.
Florian Philip bested four other entrants and won the 4.8 mile skijor race with a time of 16:40.5.
In the four dog race, also with a 4.8 mile distance, Kriya Dunlap took the win.
It was a 6.2 mile course for the six dog race with the win going Nikki Seo and team.
Only three mushers ran in the 9.7 mile eight dog race. Jennifer Probert and her team won.
In the 11 mile open event, Gary Markely and his 15 dog team came in first.
Results
Skijor
1 Florian Philip* 16:40.5
2 Tricia Nelson 17:34.0
3 Iris Sutton 18:07.2
4 Jacques Philip 20:42.5
5 Hazel Sutton* 21:01.2
* denotes junior entrant
Four Dog
1 Kriya Dunlap 15:06.7
2 Dawn Brown 16:56.2
3 Brianna Sanford 16:58.7
4 Frank Trettevik 16:59.0
5 Hailey Walton 23:37.9
Six Dog
1 Nikki Seo 19:04.3
2 Kristen Eckwright 19:44.0
3 Edie Forest 19:46.9
4 Terri Cadzow 20:22.2
5 Earl Cadzow 20:52.8
6 James Wheeler 21:17.6
7 Bonnie Borba 21:17.9
8 Evie Callis 21:49.4
9 Zoey Erhart 21:57.8
10 Emily Schwing 24:56.5
Eight Dog
1 Jennifer Probert 31:19.2
2 Joey Henry 32:16.5
3 Ron Stiffler 37:43.3
Open
1 Gary Markely 33:34.9
2 Beth Callis 34:25.6
3 Andy Huetten 35:24.0
4 Wendy Callis 35:26.7
5 Hari Hoe-Raitto 36:07.8
