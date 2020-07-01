A McGrath man has been charged in the death of a 50-year-old woman found dead inside his home Sunday.
Glen Holmberg, 47, was arraigned in Aniak court Tuesday on a single charge of second-degree murder. He is being held at Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on a $200,000 cash performance bond.
According to a criminal complaint, Holmberg told his neighbor at 10:30 a.m. Sunday that a woman was unresponsive. The neighbor entered Holmberg's residence and called Alaska State Troopers after discovering the deceased woman.
Troopers responded to the village and found the woman, later identified as Carol Abraham, in Holmberg's bathroom. Her head was by the doorway and a trail of blood led from a bloody mattress to the bathroom, indicating her body had been dragged there, according to the complaint.
Holmberg had blood on his clothing and body. He told troopers that he, Abraham and a friend were the only people at his home from the previous day to the time Abraham's body was found Sunday morning. Troopers contacted the friend, who said Abraham was alive when he left Holmberg's residence between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.
The state medical examiner determined Abraham died as a result of blunt force trauma and sharp object injuries. The autopsy report noted Abraham suffered significant head trauma and blood loss, according to the complaint.
Holmberg's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Aniak, according to court documents.
Initial reports on the trooper website listed the victim's name as Carol Whalen, but official court documents identify her as Carol Abraham.
