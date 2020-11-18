Fairbanks saw a big increase in marijuana sales tax revenue in the beginning of 2020, which might be a continuation of healthy growth of the young industry or an indication of higher demand on cannabis products during the pandemic.
The total revenue cannabis businesses in the Fairbanks area brought during the first six months of 2020 reached almost $820,000, or 30% more than the $625,000 they brought in the first half of 2019, according to the data from the Community Planning Department.
The increased tax revenue might indicate growth in demand for cannabis products. At least this is the case for the Fairbanks cannabis company Good Titrations, co-owner Shaun Tacke said.
“In summertime, we would sell out right away,” he said. “We increased the price for some of our products, but we would still sell out.”
Tacke said he attributes the growth in demand to people having more spare time and money.
“People are unemployed, and they might be receiving at least $600 from the government,” he said. “Plus, they are potentially getting drug tested less or don’t have anything else to do.”
From the beginning of the pandemic in March and running into June, Fairbanks cannabis businesses increased the amount of tax revenue they delivered month over month. The second quarter, running from April to June, went especially well, bringing about $460,000 total, with almost $360,000 coming to the city and more than $100,000 to the borough.
The money the city receives from the marijuana tax goes directly into the general fund, which is used to fund city departments and operations, city communication director Teal Soden wrote in an email.
“While it doesn’t specifically impact one department or service, the revenue from the marijuana industry is definitely helpful to our budget, especially considering that in recent years we have received less and less community assistance from the state,” Soden said. “We will continue to need more revenue to keep up with service demands.”
As for the borough, since the sales tax revenue is part of the total tax revenue picture and is limited by a tax cap, it doesn’t necessarily bring more money, borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams wrote in an email. However, the revenue ends up coming from more diversified sources and contributes to keeping the property taxes low.
“For every dollar that’s generated in sales tax, that’s a dollar we may not need to raise in property taxes,” he added.
The local trend of marijuana tax revenue growth reflects the situation across Alaska. In the first half of 2020, the growth of the state marijuana excise tax revenue fluctuated between 12% and 38% increase, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue Tax Division.
The marijuana industry is fairly new in Alaska, coming to life after the legalization of recreational cannabis and producing growing tax revenue each of these four years.
Williams said this is significant, especially considering that to enter the Fairbanks area marijuana industry, business owners need to meet various regulatory, licensing and land use requirements.
“Even with the high barriers to entry, we’re seeing steady growth on the tax revenue side, which should track closely with sales,” he said.
He said that it’s difficult to see what is causing the rapid growth, but there might be a sign of its temporary nature.
“One thing I’ve noticed in the past year is a decline in the rate of growth in new license applications,” he wrote. “Maybe that’s a lead indicator that things are going to flatten out soon? Maybe not.”
For Fairbanks business GOOD Cannabis, the beginning of 2020 didn’t mean drastic growth, said the co-owner Greg Allison.
“It’s certainly been in waves, but for the most part we’ve remained steady,” he said.
The business saw an uptick in sales when COVID-19 relief money came out, but Allison said he remains cautious about the future.
“I want to hope that business will be good for everyone, not just us,” he said. “But if people don’t receive more relief money they might not be able to come and spend it on products. Right now, it is hard to say what is going to happen. We are just paying close attention to the economy.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.