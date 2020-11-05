Alaska Communications announced this week that it will become a privately held company after being acquired by Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $300 million.
The deal is subject to stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. If the transaction is completed, Alaska Communications will be a privately held company, with more resources to invest in its network and customers, according to Bill Bishop, Alaska Communications president and CEO.
Macquarie is an Australian multinational independent investment bank and financial services company. GCM Grosvenor is a global alternatives investment firm with approximately $57 billion in assets.
Under the terms of the agreement, an affiliate of Macquarie and GCM will acquire all the outstanding shares of Alaska Communications common stock for $3 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 57% over the closing per share price of $1.91 on Nov. 2, the last trading day prior to the date the merger agreement was executed, according to a news release.
"This transaction with Macquarie Capital and GCM represents an exciting opportunity to enhance our financial position and expand our resources to better serve our customers," Bishop said in the news release. "Macquarie Capital has extensive experience navigating the complexities and issues associated with public-to-private transactions, as well as addressing the various regulatory regimes associated with communications infrastructure transactions. It also has deep telecommunications expertise and a strong track record of investing in capital intensive businesses."
In addition, Bishop said, GCM’s Labor Impact Fund will provide value to Alaska Communications through its experience in the telecommunications sector and in fostering partnerships with a unionized workforce.
"We firmly believe this transaction will allow us to enhance our expanded fiber network services and drive long-term value for our customers in Alaska and the Lower 48," he said.
Bishop said Macquarie and GCM plan to keep operations and employees in Alaska and the Lower 48.
"Our brand, company name and commitment to Alaska remain the same," Bishop said. "The transaction represents an exciting opportunity to do more for our employees, customers and communities."
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
