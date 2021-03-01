Lung cancer is the second most common cancer for both men and women in the U.S. In Alaska, lung cancer rates are higher than the average for the Lower 48. A new lung cancer screening program using CT can now save more lives. Only 17% of patients diagnosed with lung cancer live five years or more, though this rate improves dramatically to 52% if the cancer is caught early. Screening before patients feel sick is key to catching lung cancer early, before it has spread. While cancer affects all people, reports have shown that Alaska Natives have a much higher incidence rate of lung cancer than any other race throughout the state.
What is screening?
Lung cancer screening means looking for signs of cancer before people feel sick; this is most effectively done with a CT scan specially designed for this purpose. Foundation Health Partners has a new lung cancer screening program that includes a CT scan but also offers a lot more, from counseling by skilled nurses to comprehensive follow-up support. Chest X-Ray has been used traditionally, but CT scan is the current standard of care due to a 20% reduction in lung cancer deaths in a 2002 study.
What is a low-dose CT?
The low-dose computed tomography (low-dose CT scan, or LDCT) is a special kind of X-ray that takes multiple pictures which are then combined into a detailed image of your lungs. To get a CT scan, the patient lies on a table that slides into the scanner. The scan only takes a few minutes and is not painful. The “low-dose” part means that the scan is specially designed to expose the patient to less radiation while still getting great pictures.
Who should consider screening?
There are a set of national guidelines defining which patients benefit from lung cancer screening. Patients between 55 and 90 years old with a heavy smoking history and who are still smoking or have quit within the past 15 years are the recommended population, as long as they don’t have symptoms.
Heavy smoking means a smoking history of 30 pack years or more, or an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. This could be smoking one pack a day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years.
If your smoking habits have changed over the years, talk to your primary care provider to determine whether lung cancer screening may be beneficial for you. If you were a heavy smoker for a long time and you quit smoking, a LDCT lung cancer screening may be recommended.
Who should not pursue this type of screening?
If you have poor lung function or need continuous supplemental oxygen, have experienced unexplained weight loss in the past year, have coughed up blood recently or have had a chest CT scan in the last year, the recommendation is to be treated directly for these symptoms and address your lung health that way. If any of these apply to you or a friend or family member, please consult your health care provider.
Will insurance cover a lung
cancer screening test?
If you meet the high-risk criteria mentioned above, most health insurance companies cover lung cancer screening. For people on Medicare, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services covers LDCT lung cancer screening for people 55-77 years old with a 30-pack year history of smoking who are either current smokers or who have quit smoking in the last 15 years.
It is always a good idea to check with your health insurance provider to be sure lung cancer screening is covered under your plan.
Are there other considerations?
For 25% of people, a screening will find tiny spots on the lungs called lung nodules. In most cases, these lung nodules are harmless scarring or inflammation of lung tissue. In about four percent of people screened, the nodules are cancerous. If the nodule is large enough, a procedure called a biopsy may be necessary. This test allows the doctor to see what kind of cells make up the nodule. If the nodule is small, further CT scans are ordered over time to assess if the spot is getting bigger.
Discuss the benefits and the risks of lung cancer screening using LDCT with your primary care provider. Work together with your health care team to decide whether screening is right for you.
Is smoking cessation
required?
While encouraged, smoking cessation is in no way required to be a part of the program and a desire to continue smoking should not be an obstacle for anyone. For people who smoke, cessation remains the single most important step to minimize the risks of lung and many other types of cancer, and simply for better health overall. LDCT lung cancer screening is not a good alternative to stopping smoking. By quitting, smokers can lower their risk of developing and dying from lung cancer.
If you smoke, and are trying to stop, counseling might help. One resource is Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line: 1-888-842-QUIT (7848). Alternatively, you can talk to your doctor about your risk of lung cancer and to get a referral to a smoking cessation program.
Dr. Mike Strum is a physician in the Internal Medicine Department at Tanana Valley Clinic. Dr. Strum is highly interested in preventative care and has been instrumental in the implementation of the lung cancer screening program. To learn more about Dr. Strum, Tanana Valley Clinic or the lung cancer screening program, please visit www.foundationhealth.org.