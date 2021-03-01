Life in 1950s rural Alaska could be hard, but often full of joy

EDITOR’S NOTE: Margaret Gray worked as a nurse in the U.S. Public Health Service in Alaska for nearly seven years starting in the late 1950s. She was based in Fairbanks but traveled regularly to numerous Interior villages to care for patients. The article was found in her papers after she died in 2016 at age 86. It was likely written in the 1970s as part of a creative writing course at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, according to her husband, former Fairbanks Daily News-Miner Publisher Chuck Gray, who provided the article for publication. This is Part 2 of 3.
Since many of the smaller villages were served by bush plane out of Forth Yukon, this place was like a second home. I stayed in that area often for two weeks of the month, traveling to two or more of the less-populated villages from there. Some of the time housing was provided for me at the Hudson Stuck Hospital when the patient load was reduced drastically after the methods to fight tuberculosis were beginning to show.
Visitors staying in the second floor living quarters of the hospital didn’t feel like they were living out of a suitcase. There were modern conveniences of running water, flush toilets and electricity. Guests ate with the hospital personnel in an attractive dining room, and it was here that I tasted moose, caribou and king salmon, which are such a main part of the village diet.
When not staying at the hospital quarters, I’d room at the Melville Roadhouse and later at the Fairchild Roadhouse. Part of the enjoyment of life in the villages was meeting the many travelers who visited the village. There were scientists, early oil explorers, weather people, airplane personnel, sourdoughs, trappers, miners, nature students, government employees, salesmen and, in the late 1950s, Air Force personnel, especially in Fort Yukon. During that time a small Air Force radar site was built, ushering in a new era for this Yukon River village.
Hardly a supper was eaten that some new visitor didn’t come to the village. The long conversations were so very interesting and often stimulating as we sat around the big wooden table eating family style. Often the family ate with the guests. When summer came and the tour buses would move through town, stopping to eat at the Roadhouse, we regulars ate at a different time.
Fort Yukon always will remain a special place to me for many reasons. Even the name rings of a time and life that happened too long ago, longer than the 20 years I have known it at this writing. Riverboats plying the rivers, dog teams bringing families into the trading post from an isolated cabin on the trapline and the laughing crowds gathering for the potlatch — all of these spoke of an unhurried pace identified with life in the north country. The airplane gradually changed all of this, but it also brought some better things to a people’s life.
Missionaries were to play a great part in my life during the years of nursing. At the Hudson Stuck Hospital morning worship each day, I found the faith of the older folks strengthened them and brought much joy in their lives, especially when tragedy struck, seemingly all too frequently in this land where accidents and illnesses took their toll to and extent that most families from the outside never knew.
There were problems with religion too, where human nature overshadowed the message of Christianity and where a denomination became more important than the God who was being worshiped. I found a closer and more meaningful relationship to Christianity when forced to worship with other Christians in altogether a different atmosphere and from what I previously had done. Often the language was not even my own, but the essence of worship was there.
Vital tasks
The first year of my work included contacting every active tuberculosis person in the village and starting them on medication. All of these actions were covered by written or phone direction from a doctor. Even out in the Bush, miles from any medical advice, the nurse was extremely conscious of the medical direction. We collected sputum samples in special containers suitable for mailing since a series of these was needed for proper diagnosis. Education about diet, rest, weight and general health was a main part of our work.
We were particularly attentive to the patient’s immediate family and their needs physically and emotionally. Tuberculin testing was done for the children in the village, and village-wide X-rays were carried out through the use of a portable machine. Since the nurse knew the village population most thoroughly, we traveled with the technician, making sure every citizen received the X-ray. Probably no other area than Alaska’s bush villages received a more extensive survey.
The village people cooperated in the greatest way; they knew much about tuberculosis and the destruction it had caused over the years. Most were willing to learn about its prevention and cure without much urging.
Several small villages on my itinerary had populations of approximately 100 persons. At every village visit of two to three days, every three months or oftener, I visited each home on the first day of my arrival. If possible, I’d make a clinic appointment for the children, the tubercular patients, anyone who was ill, or just plan visited.
Perhaps no other factor made my work easier and more thorough than this routine and I kept it up throughout the years. Later when doing public health nursing, I found this system was a good one for budgeting my time and it also saved the people endless waiting in line.
The home was an ideal setting to do indirect health teaching. I found family members, particularly older folks, who would never come to an open clinic yet who needed medical care. Sometimes they might even be the carrier of the tuberculosis within the household. One such visit was to an elderly white man who thought the nurse’s visits were only for the Indians. I found he had an external growth on his lips, large enough to bother his perpetual pipe smoking. I encouraged him to go into Fairbanks to a private doctor. He followed my advice and found that the growth was cancerous but had not yet gone to other area of his body. After surgery he had remarkably little disfigurement.
On other occasions I would discover the strength of character in a little old body hurting with progressive arthritis and hardly able to move. They, too, needed the encouragement of family and friends and many did indeed become my friends. I often reflect upon the joy they brought to my work. I came to believe at that time that there could be no other phase of nursing as satisfying or as challenging.
TB and accidents took a deadly toll
To better feel the significance of tuberculosis and its devastating effect on families, emotionally as well as physically, one need only to look at the cover sheet record at the clinic. This might be a reasonable example: father died of TB 1945; Mother TB Surgery 1947; Child #1 born 1936, deceased TB meningitis, 3 months; Child #2 born 1937 deceased by drowning 1942. And on and on until only two of 10 remained.
This record is not an uncommon survival rate, with tuberculosis being the main offender. Tuberculosis and accidents, two killers that must have taken the joy from many a young, eager, and happily married Indian or Eskimo couple.
Being single, protected in my youth against life’s hurts and certainly not a seasoned nurse, I marvel how supportive and caring the people were whom I served those first few months in the villages of the north. I was a person socializing as an individual; not just a nurse. Some of my pleasurable activities in the villages included election rallies, school board meetings, public dances (mostly I took my embroidering and watched), holiday festivities, roadhouse visiting, land auctions, these and many other events made up the daily life of the village.
Fort Yukon gave me its share of personal entanglements. I look back with some smiling at the intense way one feels at these times, yet manages to carry on the more important decisions of the day-to-day work. Most importantly in my personal life was the arrival of Chuck Gray. He was weathered in on his way home from a hunting trip. He’d become my husband two years later.
I had a hard time with adjusting to the alcohol abuse in the villages, having come from a home where it was not used. Alcohol played no part in my life in later years either, so there was no way to come to terms with alcohol in regard to my attitude toward the illness and emotional upsets liquor caused in the lives of people where I worked. Over the years, a great compassion has stirred within me for those caught in the web of alcoholism. Personal growth and deeper understanding for those involved resulted from working with people who fight the problem daily. I have little sympathy for those who sell liquor, no matter how presentable it appears in their advertisements. I see only abject misery.
Moments of joy
There were so many positive things about village life, sometimes the good experiences were totally with the white population, other times the group would be comprised of only Native people, but most often there was an interaction and cohesiveness between members of both races.
The first Thanksgiving dinner in the Tanana Hospital dining area drew guests from the village as well as the hospital personnel. We had a lovely evening together and could hardly believe the isolation from our families in this small village on the banks of the mighty Yukon River.
Perhaps one of the most joyous of experiences in the six and one-half years were the times I assisted a mother in the delivery of her baby. I delivered 10 and assisted the doctor or clinic nurse with about 15 others. The first delivery was special. In nurse’s training we had seen at least one delivery and probably some of the students assisted the medical personnel in others, but I had not had that opportunity.
Like the other chemotherapy nurses on the filed, I had read our Nurse’s Manual of Standing Orders. The only sure thing was that no two deliveries were alike and each home was equipped differently.
This first delivery happened at Koyukuk where the midwife asked me to take over. I did all with the aplomb I could muster on short notice. My small amount of equipment was ready; blood pressure equipment, cord tie, scissors, gauze, hand scale, soap, disinfectant, and undoubtedly a few other items that we carried in the little black bag. Mother was ready because the women were well instructed by the midwife and medical personnel who had traveled to their village in years past.
Everything moved along smoothly and a wee girl arrived on the scene. I tied the cord — my first. I heard murmurs from observers, murmurs in another language yet the tone was understandable; something was not entirely right. Kindness prevailed and, even thought the women did not want to hurt the feelings of an obvious new recruit, one brave soul suggested in English that perhaps the cord was too long.
Needless to say, I was relieved to know that this was the worst of my failings. I quickly made up for the error and the cord was duly tied in better form. Perhaps my cord tying technique ranked fairly high by the time number 10 arrived. I don’t really know. What I do know is that I never tied another cord with due consideration to length.
There was much to learn. Besides the supervision from our nurse supervisor, Marilys Porter, and our respective Medical Officers in the four USPHS Field Hospitals, we went to Anchorage for a more concentrated meeting with Dr. Comstock, the medical supervisor of the Chemotherapy Program. This was a social time as well as a learning experience and a grand time of matching stories with others from the vastly different bush areas. There was time to sightsee too. Here we went for a train ride to Seward, a beautiful little coastal town south of Anchorage.
