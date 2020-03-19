All Episcopal churches in Alaska have halted services because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but three Interior Episcopal churches are working together to offer Facebook Live services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, March 22, it will be streamed from St. Matthew’s in Fairbanks, and then services will rotate to St. Jude’s in North Pole and St. Mark’s in Nenana. You can find updates on St. Matthew's Facebook page.
"We really wanted to find a way for Episcopalians and others to worship ‘together’ in this time of challenge," said the Rev. Betty Glover, rector at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.
Visit stmatthewschurch.org or call 456-5235 for more information.