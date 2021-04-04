With a year unlike any other, the Native Youth Olympics will not be holding a state title competition this season. That didn’t stop local schools from holding one last competition.
The final Senior NYO competition for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District was held Thursday through Saturday at Ryan Middle School in Fairbanks.
The competition is for 7th-12th grade students in the Alaska Interior and consists of traditional Alaskan Native games, similar to the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics. The one difference is that competitors are not required to be Native.
“It’s nice for these athletes and kids to have some closure,” said North Pole coach Michael Hollett, who helped organize the event. “I think that’s what everyone missed so much last year with COVID ending everything. For us to come together and be able to hold an event like this with kids from every school in the district and give seniors one last moment here ... is special.”
There were eight competitions held over the three day period with three on Thursday and Friday and two on Saturday. The overall winner in the boys competition was James Maska Johnson, while the overall girls winner was Abby Mallette.
“It feels really good (to be here),” said Mallette. “It’s nice to be around other people and compete.”
While attendance was limited due to the pandemic, there were several spectators on hand to watch the kids compete. While NYO is not an ASAA sanctioned event, the sport has provided an opportunity for students interested in participating in school activities that aren’t traditional school sports.
“Definitely try NYO,” said West Valley competitor Naatanii Mayo. “It really puts your strength, your dexterity, and your mind to the test.”
Not to mention, it’s available for anyone.
“Even if you’re not Native you should still do it,” said West Valley competitor Josiah Liddell. “It’s fun.”
Native Youth Olympics
April 1 – 3, 2021
Boys Events
Scissor Broad Jump
First Place: Josiah Liddell 349 in.
Second Place: James Kignak 334 ½ in.
Third Place: Elliott Evans 320 ½ in.
Kneel Jump
First Place: James Maska Johnson 44 in.
Second Place: Naatanii Mayo 41 ¼ in.
Third Place: Davin Malzahn 36 in.
Alaskan High Kick
First Place: Naatanii Mayo 70 in., 1 miss
Second Place: Jared Arnold 68 in., 1 miss
Third Place: Justin Patsy 66 in., 4 misses
Two-Foot High Kick
First Place: Ambrose Phillips 74 in., 5 misses
Second Place: Jared Arnold 68 in., 7 misses
Third Place: James Kignak 62 in., 0 misses
One-Hand Reach
First Place: Ambrose Phillips 52 in., 3 misses
Second Place: Elliott Evans 46 in., 0 misses
Third Place: Jared Arnold 46 in., 1 miss
Wrist Carry
First Place: Josiah Liddell 142’ 3”
Second Place: James Maska Johnson 87’ 6”
Third Place: Ian 49’ 10”
One-Foot High Kick
First Place: Jared Arnold 88 in., 0 misses
Second Place: Skyler Ervin 82 in., 2 misses
Third Place: James Kignak 80 in., 1 miss
Seal Hop
First Place: James Maska Johnson 61’ 10”
Second Place: Elliott Evans 60’
Third Place: Skyler Ervin 36’ 2 ½”
Boys Best Overall Athlete
James Maska Johnson
Girls Events
Scissor Broad Jump
First Place: Abby Mallette 294.5 in.
Second Place: Isis Ivie 289 in.
Third Place: KyliRose Paniptchuk 254 in.
Kneel Jump
First Place: Isis Ivie 36 ½ in.
Second Place: Abby Mallette 36 in.
Third Place: Sierra Lesniak 19 ¾ in.
Alaskan High Kick
First Place: Isis Ivie 62 in., 0 misses
Second Place: Abby Mallette 56 in., 0 misses
Third Place: KyliRose Paniptchuk 52 in., 2 misses
Two-Foot High Kick
First Place: Isis Ivie 58 in., 0 misses
Second Place: Abby Mallette 56 in., 1 miss
Third Place: Chokhyia Rubke 42 in., 0 misses
One-Hand Reach
First Place: Abby Mallette 49 in., 1 miss
Wrist Carry
First Place: Sierra Lesinak 18 in.
Second Place: Isis Ivie 9 in.
One-Foot High Kick
First Place: Abby Mallette 70 in. 0 misses
Second Place: MyricaGale Meierotto 65 in. 2 misses
Third Place: KyliRose Paniptchuk 58 in., 0 misses
Seal Hop
First Place: Lily Reece 51’ 11 ½”
Second Place: Sierra Lesniak 39’ 8 ¼”
Third Place: Chokhyia Rubke 36’ 7 ¾”
Girls Best Overall Athlete
Abby Mallettes