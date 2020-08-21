To the editor: I moved my family, including my part-Native daughter, to Fairbanks in 2012, from Nome. I purposely bought a house in the Randy Smith Middle School area so my daughter could attend that school. I was quite satisfied with the staff and still know and greet some with a smile if I see them. I do not remember one peep from my daughter, nor did I notice, any problem with the racial makeup of the staff and student body. Never did my daughter mention or complain of any problems due to race of the staff or students.
I then enrolled my daughter in Hutch High School. My daughter spent all four years there, under two different principals, two different assistant principals, and a whole slew of teachers. If any school had a diverse student body, it was Hutch. I never saw, heard of, or heard from my daughter of racial problems among the student body or of problems between students and staff.
Throughout the four years at Hutch, the entire staff, from Robin Taylor down to the custodial staff, worked, cared, helped and got my daughter through to the end. When she walked onto the stage and took her diploma, it was a win for everyone involved.
Today, it was with shock I read the News-Miner article titled, “Report: Schools need more diversity, equity, inclusion training.”
According to some over-educated quack that Superintendent Karen Gaborik hired, my daughter was subjected to implicit bias, unconscious stereotypes, microagressions, and commonplace remarks and actions that cause hostility. I can see only one avenue forward: Discrimination as described in the article is a violation of the federal Title IX regulations.
Wendy Dominique and Karen Gaborik must report these years of violations and let the federal Department of Education investigate for potential fines. Since Dr. Gaborik has been in charge for these years of problems, she should step down. I also wonder if Wendy Dominique should also accept some responsibility and resign her school board seat.
Unfortunately, once the district coughs up the fine money, there may not be enough to pay for the training programs that Rodney Gaskins and Mae Marsh are hoping to get big bucks for.