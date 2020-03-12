Four Interior mushers, including the leader, were among the top-10 teams Wednesday in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Cantrell’s Paige Drobny was in the lead after she and her 12-dog team left the Ophir checkpoint at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday. Drobny was only at the checkpoint for nine minutes before departing for Cripple.
Ophir is 352 miles into the race, which had a ceremonial start Saturday morning in Anchorage and an official start Sunday morning in Willow. The race, which this year is 975 miles, finishes in Nome.
Cripple is 83 miles from Ophir.
Eureka’s Brent Sass, the three-time defending Yukon Quest International champion, left Ophir in fourth place at 10:35 a.m. following a 4-hour, 55-minute stop.
Fairbanks’ Lance Mackey, a four-time Iditarod and Yukon Quest champion, was running in fifth place after he and his 13 dogs took a 3-hour, 16-minute rest in Ophir and left at 10:56 a.m.
Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, was in seventh place after heading out of Ophir at 4:38 p.m. Zirkle and her 13 dogs had a 3-hour, 36-minute break in Ophir.
Fairbanks musher Jesse Royer was in 10th place after she and her 14 dogs arrived in Takotna at 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Michelle Phillips, of Tagish, Yukon, was in second place Wednesday, after leaving Ophir at 9:35 a.m. with her 13 dogs. Seward’s Mitch Seavey, a past Iditarod champion, was in third after he and his 12-dog team headed out of Ophir at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday.
As of 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sass was first into Cripple.