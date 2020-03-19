Ice Alaska is closing down its ice park at the fairgrounds starting Friday on account of warming temperatures and “the growing community concern over the COVID-19 virus issue.”
Rhonda Kownicki, public relations volunteer, announced the closure Thursday on behalf of the Ice Alaska board of directors.
“Our venue is an open air park, so social distancing has not been an issue. However, with the ongoing community crisis, we have determined that remaining open is no longer feasible and we kindly ask our visitors and friends to remember to be kind to one another. Be patient as our community navigates this crisis,” she said in a written statement.
A plan for ice park cleanup is being formed.
Kownicki thanked volunteers, members and sponsors “for all your efforts to make this year's event a success, despite the early closure.“ She also thanked visitors and all supporters for a successful year. Plans for the 2021 World Ice Art Championships will be getting underway, she said.