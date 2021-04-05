Earthquakes have always been a part of life in Alaska, but folks were rather sensitive on the subject in the months following the 1906 quake that destroyed San Francisco, which was one of our major supply hubs in those days. Today’s nugget gives a glimpse of a 1907 earthquake experienced along the Valdez trail, between the Donnelly and Yost roadhouses. Five days later, when the news of it arrived to Fairbanks, it generated a tectonic headline .
Fairbanks Daily Times - Tuesday, January 22, 1907
EARTHQUAKE ON DELTA
ROADHOUSES GET A SHAKING UP
Shock Distinctly Felt Thursday Night By People in Yost’s, Casey’s Cache, and McDevitt’s, Small Panic Being Caused at Latter Place By Loud Cracking of Logs.
An earthquake tremor struck the Tanana district Thursday night, the quake being felt so distinctly at several points that people ran for the opening fearing cabins would be tumbled about them.
So far as can be learned at present the disturbance was most plainly felt along the Big Delta river, being most distinct at McDevitt’s, about 150 miles from here.
News of the shock was brought to Fairbanks by the stage that arrived Sunday morning. It is corroborated by W. B. Cole, who was at Yost’s roadhouse that night.
“It aroused me from a very sound slumber,” said Mr. Cole, yesterday. “I was so wearied from a long ride in the cold the day previous that I was hard to awake, and as the effects soon passed I went back to sleep without fully realizing what had happened.
“Upon it being mentioned by others in the roadhouse the next morning, however, I distinctly remembered the rocking sensation that had caused me to wake up. Others had felt it so plainly that they were considerably frightened.
“When we got to Casey’s cache, the next morning we found the people there in quite a stir over a shock they had also felt. From what I could learn I believe the effects must have been greater at the cache than at Yost’s.
“Later when we reached Parker’s and then Donnelly’s, I realized there had been quite a general quake. Each next place we reached as we went down the Delta a more distinct shock was reported.
“The people who were at McDevitt’s that night were the only ones who suffered any real terror, I believe, for in none of the other places had the alarm been so great that any commotion resulted.
“At McDevitt’s I was told, the house was so badly shaken up that the crackling logs scared the people out. Waiting hardly long enough to grab wraps they ran out on the trail and took up a position clear of the building, as it looked possible it would be shaken and reduced to a heap.
“I heard nothing of it this side of McDevitt’s, so that section was likely on the lower edge of the zone affected.”
From all accounts the seismic disturbance continued over a period of nearly two minutes, growing in intensity with a gradual increase from a slight rocking at the beginning, until it had reached a stage so violent that the logs were cracked and the building thrown out of plumb, as at McDevitt’s.
So far local advices are concerned the whole coast line could have been submerged during the past week without an inkling reaching the North in its present isolated condition. The last news had from the states is a little over two weeks old.
While there is no real cause for alarm in the way of belief that the outside has again been struck by an earthquake, it would not be in the least surprising to hear that such a visitation had again appeared. In the many investigations of students that followed the San Francisco disaster the North was included, and all listed Alaska among the places where tremors likely would be felt at a time when the earth’s crust was disturbed along the California coast and in South America.
Because of the sparsely settled condition of Alaska and the short time its inhabitants have been here there are very few records of earthquakes in the North. But in the last ten years several slight shocks have been felt, most of them in the Tanana section.
The most serious ever reported is described by John Burke, a member of one of the first parties of white men to ever penetrate this part of the Interior. He mentions the experience as one of the most fearsome of a number of exciting adventures in early exploration.
It was 20 years ago last June that Burke and party were camped on the Little or Big Chena on evening, and had just cooked dinner. The meal was hastily prepared, and was served in ordinary trail style, the dishes being spread on the ground.
Just as they sat down the dishes began to rattle and tumble about as if obsessed. Simultaneously the members of the party began to lurch about and make desperate efforts to steady themselves, as if they were on the deck of a ship riding rough seas.
Burke said the sensation continued for such a time that several got dizzy and nauseated. Before the tremors stopped the cups of tea were overturned.
Whether Thursday night’s shock was felt the other side of the divide is not known, as no one has arrived from that part of the trail since. Fuller reports of the incident will probably be received on the mail stage due here tomorrow afternoon.
Note: McDevitt’s Roadhouse was located near the area where the Denali Fault crosses the Richardson Highway a few miles south of Black Rapids near the Canwell Glacier. It is no wonder those in the McDevitt Roadhouse had an intense experience from the quake.
This seismic History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind everyone that new History Nuggets are posted every Monday to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.