Effective Thursday, GVEA is temporarily suspending service disconnects for nonpayment and late payment fees due to the impact of COVID-19.
Residential customers who are having difficulty making payments due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19 are asked to contact GVEA at 907-452-1151. GVEA has closed its lobbies to the public. However, customers can reach them and pay bills by:
• Calling 907-452-1151 or 800-770-4832
• Using a payment drop box at the Fairbanks, Nenana and Delta offices
• Using the My Account portal to pay bills online
For a list of bill-paying options, visit www.gvea.com/rates/payments