The Department of Health and Social Services has released recommendations for playtime as families manage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health, advised that children can still go outside to play right now.
A newsletter from the department notes it is important for kids’ physical and mental health for them to play. The national physical activity recommendations say physical activity can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, which may be showing up at this time.
The department writes that it is still important to give each other space while doing activities, recommending 6 feet of distance from people other than family members. Activities that involve contact with non-family members, such as tag, football and hockey, are currently not advised.
“Contact sports are best to avoid right now,” Castrodale said in the letter.
Further advice, including what to do before and after play for sanitation and how to limit interactions with grandparents — because they are in the vulnerable age bracket — is available in the full newsletter at http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/PlayEveryDay/blog/Lists/Posts/Post.aspx?ID=460