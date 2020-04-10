Steve Ginnis, executive director of Fairbanks Native Association, announced on Tuesday an extended work-from-home plan for the association.
The plan runs through April 24 and notes staff will be available by phone or email as well as reaching out to program participants, according to an FNA news release. FNA classrooms will stay closed while staff stay in touch with families.
Nine FNA Behavioral Health Services will stay open but are only accepting Fairbanks North Star Borough residents: Gateway to Recovery, Ralph Perdue Outpatient, Ralph Perdue Residential, Ralph Perdue South, Women and Children Center for Inner Healing, Graf Rheeneerhaanjii, Youth and Young Adult Services, Street Outreach and Advocacy Program and Fairbanks Alcohol Safety Action Program.
Outpatient or counseling services may be conducted over the phone or through other social distancing means.
“We reevaluate our remote work plan every two weeks, using all available local, state, and federal guidelines,” Ginnis said in a news release.
He added they will let people know in a timely manner if FNA staff will continue working from home past April 24.