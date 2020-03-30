The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has asked the public to register bear bait stations remotely rather than coming into offices due to ongoing health precautions relating to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Beginning Wednesday, the public will be able to call local Fish and Game offices to register bait sites and will be emailed or mailed the permit to use bait to take bears. Hunters registering bait stations must verbally agree to the conditions of the permit.
The Fairbanks office can be reached by calling 907-459-7206. When calling, hunters are asked to have ready their hunting license number and specific bait site location, including GPS coordinates if available. Most offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A complete list of offices and phone numbers is available online here: bit.ly/33UvhuW.
The ability to register bait stations over the phone is a temporary measure, and the department asks for the public’s patience as it attempts to implement this new procedure. It may take a few days to receive a permit in the mail, so hunters are asked to not wait until the day they intend to head into the field to call. Hunters may not place bait at their site until they have received their permit.