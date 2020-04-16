The Alaska Department of Public Safety has been allocated $3.6 million to cover COVID-19 costs.
According to a news release issued Wednesday by the department, the funding comes from a U.S. Department of Justice grant and will be awarded through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
Rural law enforcement agencies will receive $1 million and the Department of Public Safety will receive $1.6 million. State agencies that support the department, such as the Department of Corrections, the Alaska Court System, the Division of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Law, will receive $1 million.
Grant funds can be used to purchase supplies such as personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 to first responders, according to the news release. Funds can also be used to pay overtime for COVID-19 responders, coverage for responders who become ill or must be quarantined, and for other COVID-19 mitigation, response and recovery efforts.