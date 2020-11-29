Kylie Lambries
11th grade
North Pole High School
Kylie works hard in everything she does whether it is for her classes, activities or other students. Whenever there is a need in the school Kylie is there filling it. She is an example of what a student should be. Whenever there is a meeting or activity I know that even if no other student shows up Kylie will be there ready to work and make the most of everything. Kylie is a true blessing to staff and students during this COVID time due to her insistence that she stay involved and active in the school.