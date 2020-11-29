Allen McGinty
5th grade
FNSBSD E-Learning
Allen is thriving in the e-learning environment. While he struggled in the traditional school setting, he has found his flow in our digital classroom. He communicates his needs respectfully. We all know technology can be frustrating, but he knows how to take a break and then come back and finish strong. He advocates for his academic needs by asking for help and showing up for tutoring sessions. He connects with other students socially during our Lunch Bunches and morning meetings. I especially love the tranquil music he plays every morning. He is a pleasure to work with and I’m so proud of his hard work.