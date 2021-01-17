Despite 61 years of living in a relatively cold country, I still find myself fascinated by the miracle of frozen water. The sheer coincidence that this vital liquid will expand instead of contract when it freezes makes Bush life feasible. After all, most substances slowly contract as they cool, becoming increasingly dense, which is why cold water sinks and hot water rises.
Water does contract as it cools, but only until it hits 39 degrees. Then the molecules begin to rearrange in a more orderly fashion, the first step of crystallizing into ice. Once-chaotic molecules shift to align themselves into a more open but rigidly stable structure, just as framing a wall requires more space than the original pile of lumber.
Here’s the critical part: expanding makes ice less dense, and being about 9% lighter by volume than water is, it floats. It floats! The freezing crystals rise to the surface, while denser lower layers of water remain as warm as 39 degrees. Exposed to sub-freezing air, the ice continues freezing and thickening to become a solid addition to our environment.
Can you imagine how awful winter life in Alaska would be if frozen water sank? We couldn’t travel any waterway that hadn’t frozen solid; at 20 or 30 below the cold hull of a boat or hovercraft would ice up until it sank.
The beauty of floating ice means we can cross any body of water with even a few inches of frozen water on the surface. Rivers, lakes and swamps all become passable with the same dogsled or other vehicle we use for crossing snowy terrain. We traverse the winter scenery without switching from ground to water craft, slipping from portage to waterway and even crossing deep boggy wetlands that ice has solidified for us. Ice not only floats, but is also very strong. Unless contaminated by foreign material, air bubbles or rot from heat exposure, ice can support considerable weight. According to author Mariana Gosnell in her classic book “Ice,” a foot of ice can support an 8-ton truck.
If ice sank to accumulate on the bottom instead of floating, bodies of open water would be continuously exposed to the worst winter weather. As the water froze solid, the fish and aquatic creatures could not escape to the depths as they do in the real world. Mink, beaver, otter and other aquatic animals would lose their winter habitat. Break-up would be strange to say the least. The whole ecosystem would be completely different.
As it is, we happily walk onto the lake ice after freeze-up and set our fish nets knowing the fish swim below us, while the ice provides a comfortable surface upon which to sit. As the bounty piles up, the brisk winter weather quickly freezes and preserves our catch.
Add to the miracle of floating ice the equally extraordinary miracle of snow, which accumulates instead of running off as rain does. It pads the rough ground and also provides a nearly frictionless surface upon which we easily glide with our skis and sleds. Snow fills the ditches and covers rocks and deadfall and tussocks. It provides a remarkably easy fill to build ramps up vertical riverbanks to ease our way.
In addition to providing a smooth layer for easy travel, snow also reflects light during winter nights, and insulation to protect small creatures who live below the snow.
Winter snows accumulating in mountains also provide a water supply to countless people across much of the world who rely on snowmelt to restock reserves and ground water.
Of course everything becomes complicated scrutinized closely. Once frozen and crystallized, ice does shrink as it cools. Mariana Gosnell reported that at 14 degrees, ice is 0.1% denser than at 32 degrees. This explains why we often see cracks from contraction in ice exposed to cold air. I always interpreted these cracks as indicating strong ice where we’re unlikely to encounter fresh overflow.
However, newly-forming ice adding thickness to the bottom surface does expand as it freezes. Here we might find a pressure ridge caused by ice expanding while confined by the lakeshore: something has to give, so the ice buckles to relieve the stress, causing associated overflow where one thick ice sheet is crumpled into or forced under another.
In streams, thickening ice expands downward to pressurize the water below, which might push up through cracks to create overflow, sometimes in deep floods flowing over the surface of the ice. Exposed to the winter air, the overflow water grows a second layer of ice.
Along streams, the ice can’t float because it’s frozen tightly to the banks. On bigger lakes, ice flexes to float unless forced down by snow which can weigh so much it pushes the ice surface below water level, causing overflow that emerges through cracks in the ice.
During the spring thaw, melting snow deposits surface water upon the ice. Responding to the upward pressure of ice attempting to float, the accumulated water eventually drains through cracks or holes, an event we call “raising of the ice.” This major harbinger results in the ice lifting with rising water levels to break free of the beaches, the beginning of breakup.
One of the strangest ice events I saw occurred after a major November rain fell on the solidly-frozen lake ice. The buoyant ice didn’t appreciate shin-deep water weighing its surface but there weren’t many breaks for the water to drain through. When we chipped open a methane bubble trapped in the ice, the surface water found its outlet and began racing through the open hole with so much downward pressure that it snatched the rising gas and forced it down deep into the water. Watching those gas bubbles sink was astonishing, but we should also be astonished by the mere fact that ice floats.
