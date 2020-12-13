The WAMCATS relief cabin at Summit Lake on the Richardson Highway is seen here as it looked in the summer 1913. By that time, the Valdez-Fairbanks Trail had been upgraded to a wagon road, albeit a very rough road. 1913 was also the year that Bobby Sheldon made the first automobile trip over the trail, from Fairbanks to Valdez. The drawing is based on a photograph in the UAF Archives’ Edward R. McFarland photo collection.