Jualpa Mine Camp in Last Chance Basin above Juneau in 2018. The building to the right is the Alaska Juneau Mine's compressor building, which now houses the Last Chance Mining Museum. The building in the background is the mine's locomotive repair shop. To the left is the transformer building, which housed step-down transformers to step down the 23,000 volts received from the Salmon Creek hydroelectric project, to the 2200 volts required by the mine's huge Ingersol-Rand compressor.