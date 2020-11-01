Oscar Anderson, a Swedish immigrant, was living in Seattle with his wife and three children in 1915. When he heard about a government railroad likely to be constructed in Alaska from Cook Inlet to Fairbanks, he was among the first stampeders taking passage on a ship heading north.
He debarked at Seward in March 1915 and sojourned northward across the Kenai Peninsula and along Turnagain Arm to the Alaska Engineering Commission’s (AEC) Ship Creek construction headquarters. National Park Services documents state that, by Anderson’s own account, he was the 18th person arriving at “Tent City,” the squatters’ encampment strung out along Ship Creek.
Anderson began cutting wood on nearby Government Hill to make money, but when the AEC shut his operation down he partnered with an acquaintance to open a meat packing business. He returned to Seattle to buy
equipment and supplies and by June 1915 had opened Ship Creek Meat Market.
At a July 15 auction for lots in the new Anchorage townsite, Anderson was the successful bidder on several lots. He erected a building on his Fourth Avenue lot, relocating his business there by fall. Ship Creek Meat Market remained open until the 1950s. (Anderson’s other business interests included Anchorage first airline operation, Anchorage Air Transport; the Anchorage Daily Times newspaper; and the Evans Jones Coal Company at Eska Creek near Sutton.)
In the 1915 townsite auction, Anderson also obtained a homesite lot at the very western edge of the townsite, overlooking Cook Inlet.
According to the book, “Patterns of the Past,” Anchorage experienced a shortage of finished lumber during 1915, and many families lived in tents that first winter. Anderson, however, was able to commandeer sufficient lumber to build a house. Overseeing the labor of two carpenters, Aaron Wicklund and “Stucco” Johnson, Anderson completed a small 11/2-story gable-roofed bungalow by the end of the year. It is purported to be the first permanent residence completed within the Anchorage townsite. Anderson’s family moved from Seattle to Anchorage and into the house in the fall of 1916.
The wood-frame house, located at 420 M St., is shown in the drawing. It was small, approximately 20 feet by 40 feet, including a front porch with hipped roof. The porch was eventually enclosed to enlarge the living room. There are four rooms downstairs and three small bedrooms upstairs. The tiny upstairs, tucked under the eaves, would have been extremely cozy for two adults and three children.
The roof is covered with wood shingles, as are the gable ends of the house. The exterior of the first floor is sheathed with wood shiplap siding.
The Andersons lived in the house until 1974 when Oscar and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to the Olympia area of Washington. Unfortunately, he died several months later.
In 1976 his widow donated the house to the Municipality of Anchorage for historic preservation purposes. However, the land on which it sat was not part of the donation, so the municipality moved the structure about 60 feet to the southwest, to municipal land on the edge of Elderberry Park. A basement was added to the newly-situated house, which retained its original north-south orientation, and its view of the inlet.
The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. The structure, in near-original condition, was restored by volunteers between 1978 and 1982. In 1982 it opened as the Oscar Anderson House Museum. The interior décor features antique furnishings (including the butcher block from Anderson’s market) and period-authentic wallpaper. The bathroom even has its original fixtures and the dining room boasts built-in cabinets and buffet designed by Mrs. Anderson.
The building, still owned by the Municipality of Anchorage, is now managed by the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation and is open to the public during the summer.
Ray Bonnell is a freelance artist, writer and longtime Fairbanks resident. See more of his artwork at www.pingostudio.us.
