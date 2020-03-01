As usual, Cricket had the toughest job. His mother Calico ran in loose lead, free to go and stop as she lunged through heavy snow lying mid-thigh deep in the unopened trail. My team, seven dogs hitched in single file, followed in her tracks. In lead, 100-pound Cricket not only had to wade through the deep snow behind Calico, but keep the long string lined out to prevent the towline from sagging and looping around any of the 24 legs trudging behind.
A dog of contradictions, that day Cricket shone. Any dog snarled up in lines too much to free himself required me to make a tiresome fifty-foot hike through that deep snow to straighten him. With Cricket powering in lead, that just didn’t happen very often.
Opening trail in heavy snow is about the toughest job our dogs do. Plowing through kneedeep or more snow, their feet never find a base to push against. On that day, after scampering the first six miles of previously-opened trail, the dogs then took five hours to open four miles of trail. When we finally neared the cabin, in addition to keeping the lines tight, Cricket was overtaking and passing his 9-year-old mother. He not only kept everything moving, but with his height and power, he made the job appear deceptively easy.
“Hero of the day,” I praised as I removed his snow-crusted harness, following up with an appreciative rubdown of his overworked shoulders and biceps.
One of the best trail-breakers we’ve had over the past 45 years and capable of a ground-covering 14-mph trot on a good trail, Cricket excels at some chores. Yet I usually leave him behind on routine runs across the lake to the airstrip. Any change in atmospheric pressure or air temperature causes expanding or contracting ice to moan, ping, crack or vibrate, and even with the safety of ice two or three feet thick he usually thinks its too dangerous. While most dogs quickly accept these conditions, Cricket becomes convinced that break-up, and subsequent death, is imminent.
Slamming on the brakes, he refuses to budge, and a determined dog of his size can stop an entire team. Once he decides it’s unsafe, nothing can convince him otherwise. I end up turning him loose and watch, frustrated, as his attitude switches from an overwhelmed puddle of fur to one of cautious advance, running either off to the side or even out in front of the team.
I don’t know if this sensitivity is a genetic problem or learned, because Cricket also has a penchant of going on what we call Unauthorized Walkabouts. During summer loose runs, he sticks with us until arriving back home, then keeps right on going, returning an hour (or four) later, wet, muddy and cheerful. Any hazards he’s encountered en route remain his secret.
This odd timidity on ice is at times offset by impressive courage. As a yearling, he disappeared for an entire afternoon, not returning until evening. Only when a neighbor called did we learn he’d gone visiting in the small community across the lake. To do so in early May meant that in addition to crossing the ice that so often frightens him, the young dog, traveling alone, had to swim two shore leads in each direction.
At the end of that exhausting day breaking out those four miles of trail, my team had to cross the Little Shell Creek in front of the cabin. Because the ground water drainage rarely freezes up safely, we’d spanned the fifteen-inch deep creek with a narrow 10-foot long spruce pole bridge. On our arrival last winter, though, due to a backed-up beaver dam Calico found our bridge under a foot of water overlain only with skim ice.
Water pocks showed on the surface where ice had melted away. Calico skipped over the strongest section, but when part of it broke up behind her, Cricket stalled out.
I thought he wouldn’t do it, but the big dog was just evaluating the situation. Picking the best ice and dragging the balking team along, he leaped as far as his lines allowed and then scrambled the rest of the way over, ice shattering behind him. By the time they dragged the sled across, the ice was about gone and I had to tiptoe across in another spot.
A few weeks later Julie put in a detour around the troublesome drainage, heading the spring’s origin just a hundred yards away before circling around to hook into the outbound trail just beyond the cabin. I departed the cabin on that trail with Calico up front. She took the haw command almost as we left the yard, following Julie’s detour to make the wide 180-degree swing to reach the home-bound trail.
But, in loose lead this time, her big son had set out on that main outbound trail and was long gone when I halted my impatient team to wait for him on the opposite side of the creek. Ten minutes later, doubling back to find us, he barreled through the cabin yard, missing our detour altogether. Spotting us on the far side of the nearly ice-free creek, he hurtled right toward it. Never hesitating, he vaulted into a magnificent leap, clearing 10 feet of bad ice in a single bound to rejoin the team.
He made another spectacular leap one spring when, with five huskies swimming along behind, Julie and I paddled a canoe across a shore lead to our dogsled waiting on pack ice 50 yards offshore. As I ran back and forth on the edge of the solid ice hauling dogs out, I saw Cricket had gotten out by himself, not on the main pack ice but on a small berg floating free in the lead. Realizing his mistake, he launched off again in a high jump followed by a splash big enough to make any Labrador retriever proud, bobbing back to the surface to phlegmatically swim on to us.
Cricket embodies both the best of courage and drive along with a very annoying strand of timidity. As with all dogs, we just have to accept the bad with the good.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.